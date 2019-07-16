FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo a CVS Pharmacy building sign rests on a Jackson, Miss., store. CVS Health topped fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, but the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain also debuted a 2019 outlook that fell far short of Wall Street expectations. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that it expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.68 and $6.88 this year. FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $7.35 per share. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo a CVS Pharmacy building sign rests on a Jackson, Miss., store. CVS Health topped fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, but the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain also debuted a 2019 outlook that fell far short of Wall Street expectations. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that it expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.68 and $6.88 this year. FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $7.35 per share. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
FLORIDA

CVS health eye drops recalled due to sterility concerns

Published: July 16, 2019 4:56 AM EDT

CVS is recalling a number of eye drops manufactured by Altaire Pharmaceuticals over concerns about sterility in the manufacturing facility.

No one has reported any issues, nor has Altaire received the in-house and third-party sterility test results.

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health.

Click HERE full the full list of recalled products.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing [email protected] Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media