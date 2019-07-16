CVS health eye drops recalled due to sterility concerns

CVS is recalling a number of eye drops manufactured by Altaire Pharmaceuticals over concerns about sterility in the manufacturing facility.

No one has reported any issues, nor has Altaire received the in-house and third-party sterility test results.

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health.

Click HERE full the full list of recalled products.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing [email protected] Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

