Collier deputies on scene of reported armed robbery

Imagine going to your car at your own home when you are suddenly starring down the barrel of a gun.

A police report states the suspect came up to the victim and held a pistol to his face. Then, he demanded money. He told the victim to keep walking and threatened him not to look back or he would kill him.

Investigators have not caught the suspect. He is still on the loose.

