CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Published: July 16, 2019 11:14 PM EDT
Updated: July 16, 2019 11:25 PM EDT

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an armed robbery at Chick-Fil-A on Cochran Blvd. and Tamiami Trail.

According to the CCSO, a man entered the fast-food restaurant with a gun and demanded cash.

It is unclear how much cash the suspect got away with. Deputies on the scene said no one was injured.

