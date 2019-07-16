Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an armed robbery at Chick-Fil-A on Cochran Blvd. and Tamiami Trail.

According to the CCSO, a man entered the fast-food restaurant with a gun and demanded cash.

It is unclear how much cash the suspect got away with. Deputies on the scene said no one was injured.

