Boy selling ‘ICE COLD BEER’ has big sales, gets police attention

Business is good for a boy advertising on a sign “ICE COLD BEER” in a suburban neighborhood in Utah. The boy’s sign was so clever, people are calling the cops on him.

The Brigham City Police Dept., in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said the boy had put a twist on a lemonade stand while the city is amid temperatures over 90 degrees. His sign advertises “ICE COLD BEER,” but in small letters above the word “BEER,” it clarifies “ROOT.”

“This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand,” the BCPD Facebook post said. “Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT BEER, that is. His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good.”

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know