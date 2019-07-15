Woman hit by trolley in downtown Naples

Naples Fire-Rescue Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a trolley in downtown Naples Monday.

According to the fire department, a woman was hit by a trolley downtown and had to be flown to Lee Memorial Hospital via trauma helicopter to treat injuries.

“Very sad, and how did that happen? Really, that’s my number one thing,” Risa Wildeman said. “How did that happen?”

Wildeman has lived in Naples for the past three years. Although she is shocked by the crash, she said she knows 3rd Street can be dangerous at times.

“I am very cautious,” Wildeman said. “And I’d love to be able to ride my bike, but I won’t get on a bike here for the life of me because people just don’t pay attention. They don’t. They’re in a hurry. They’re looking at things, or they’re driving.”

The fire department shared video on its Facebook page of the helicopter leaving to take the woman to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is undetermined currently and remains under investigation.

“It’s an awful thing to happen in such a nice place,” said Vince Oakley, a manager at Sea Salt restaurant dowtown. “And you’re here to relax and have fun. When you hear something like that, it just makes you feel terrible”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

