Teen faces felony charges after serious Cape Coral crash

A mother said her family could finally move forward after the accused aggressor against her son – one of four teenagers sent to the hospital after a violent crash – will be held accountable for her actions.

The suspect, Marli Sollitto, 19, faces charges of Aggravated Battery With a Deadly Weapon (2 counts), Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury (2 counts), Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.

Around 12:15 p.m. on April 25, Cape Coral Police Dept. officers responded to a severe two-vehicle traffic crash at the 500 block of Hancock Bridge Pkwy. As a result of the crash, four people were hospitalized, the CCPD press release states, along with one person with a life-threatening injury.

The CCPD major crash investigator requested a warrant for Marli’s arrest on Friday. After it was approved, Marli surrendered herself.

Migdalia Cobos’ said the arrest feels like justice. Her son, Walter, was ejected from a silver Honda back in April. Her son’s girlfriend was left with life-threatening injuries.

“I’m glad that both of them are still alive,” Migdalia said. “I could have not had a son or his girlfriend here today.”

Walter told WINK News in April that he and his girlfriend were targeted. Police confirmed all four teens involved knew each other before the crash.

“I think it was passenger seat side they pepper-sprayed my girlfriend,” Walter said.

Police told us additional charges are pending for the passenger in Marli’s SUV, a 17-year-old, for pepper-spraying the other driver right before the crash.

Marli has been taken to Lee County Jail.

