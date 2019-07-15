Neighbors worried wildlife taking over rundown Charlotte County property

Neighbors in Charlotte County believe some big lizards are taking over a rundown home near them.

Neighbors in Englewood East have seen dozens of iguanas crawl in and out of a home under foreclosure.

“There’s a big hole in there,” neighbor Henry Overhoff said. “And you can just see them on a nice day that they’re poking their heads out, walking around to the top of the roof.”

Overhoff said they like to sit on the front lawn and soak up the sun as well, eventually making their way onto other properties on Castleberry Terrace.

While our crews were on scene, they witnessed the lizards on the property, but they were too quick to capture on camera.

“We know for a fact that there are iguanas all over the place,” Overhoff said.

The home in question has been vacant since 2010 and is now in foreclosure. Neighbors worry decomposing iguanas are in the house, and they want to see something done.

“The only thing they did to cover it up, they had some people go and put some stuff up there,” Overhoff said.

There is dark residue on the home that neighbors are worried is black mold.

“I am very concerned about the health issues that it might present,” Overhoff said.

Neighbors hope to see a change before someone gets sick or hurt.

Charlotte County code enforcement said it has two open cases against the property. It’s fixed all unsafe areas of the property but can’t address cosmetic issues or the wandering wildlife.

Unfortunately for neighbors, it could be months or years before the property’s foreclosure is complete.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

