Jeff Bezos looks to reduce “price of admission” to space

Jeff Bezos has made a name for himself as the billionaire CEO of Amazon. But his other venture, Blue Origin, is focused on the future of space exploration.

In an exclusive interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, Bezos said he aims to reduce the “price of admission” to space.

“It takes hundreds of millions of dollars to even just get started with something interesting. What I do is reduce that price of admission with reusable space vehicles, so that the next generation, you can actually have two kids in a bedroom make a great space company,” he said.

Bezos went on to say that when he started Amazon, the system to deliver packages already existed: “It was called the post office,” he said.

Their conversation comes almost 50 years to the day since Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, making history. That mission began with President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to send a man to the moon. O’Donnell also spoke with his daughter, Caroline Kennedy, about her father’s legacy.

Author: CBS News

