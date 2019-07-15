Florida man gets 70 years in prison for raping 1-year-old, posting videos to dark web

A Florida man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for producing a sexually violent video series of himself raping his 1-year-old daughter.

James Lockhart, 31, pleaded guilty in March.

Court documents said Lockhart made a series of four videos where he recorded himself raping the victim and distributed them to the dark web.

Lockhart also made other sex abuse videos and images of the victim and bragged about abusing another 1-year-old child, court records said.

Law enforcement said Lockhart collected child pornography with other victims in it.

After law enforcement executed a search warrant on his home, they found devices containing 43 videos depicting child pornography and at least 4,000 images of child porn.

Lockhart’s child pornography collection included infants and sadomasochistic and violent conduct, according to a report from the Florida Department of Justice.

Author: CBS

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know