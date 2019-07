Cyber safety with older adults

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Technology is constantly advancing and older adults are adapting to the changes. However, scammers are still finding ways to take get their hands on their money.

FGCU Professor Dr. Russell Sabella stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss how you can help protect your loved ones and even teach them to protect themselves.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know