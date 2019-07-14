All victims named in motorcycle crash with truck in Lee County

Florida Highway Patrol named two victims killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on U.S. 41 in Lee County Saturday. Another victim, who was injured, has also been named.

According to FHP, Rosalba Cortes Lorenzo, 46, of Fort Myers died from injuries in the crash while in the passenger’s seat of a 2003 Ford F-150. Driver Lorenzo Mendoza Pardo, 41, of Fort Myers was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat minor injuries.

UPDATE: FHP confirmed motorcyclist Adam Lee Herring, 26, was killed in the crash.

According to the crash report, Herring on a 2008 Susuki GSX motorcycle was traveling northbound fast in the the center lane on U.S. 41 north of Michael G. Rippe Parkway. Pardo in the driver’s seat of the truck was going left on southbound U.S. 41 and went into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the right side of the truck, and Herring was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lorenzo was pronounced dead at Lee Memorial Hospital. Pardo was previously reported to have critical injures and then was updated to a status for minor injuries in the new FHP report.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

