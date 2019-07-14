SWFL volunteers provide support in Louisiana after Hurricane Barry

Help is already on the ground in Louisiana. The U.S National Guard refueled a generator that powers a pumping station in Morgan City during Barry. And they’re not the only ones helping storm victims along the gulf coast. Seven volunteers from Fort Myers and Naples headed to Louisiana as early as Tuesday to start preparing for this storm.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross in South Florida Region are in Louisiana Sunday after Barry hit the coast of the state as a Category 1 hurricane then moving through the state as a tropical storm, now a tropical depression.

Most of the people providing relief and support are not getting paid.

“The majority of people who staff these shelters, who respond to these home fires, comfort for kids, emotional support to people who are effected, are volunteers,” Torriani said.

Torriani said more shelters are set up inland because flooding is expected in the state.

“The biggest challenge would have to be the “un-knowingness” of the storm,” Torriani said.

That uncertainty means preparation, stationing food kits, volunteers and shelters early. People must move fast when the storm does.

And the support goes noticed by those directly affected.

“They are the ones who are touching their hearts, giving them comfort, making them feel at home,” said.

But after the weather has moved on, the volunteers won’t stop giving help, even miles away.

“After the fact, make sure we can assess the situation, see where the damage is, see where the flooding, see if people’s houses are impacted,” Torriani said. “Then, we can transition to long-term sheltering.”

In Southwest Florida, that same team helps families find shelter after they lose their home in fires or prepares people for when a storm may come.

“I will say it definitely changes your heart when you see the impact you make,” Torriani said.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

