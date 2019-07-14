SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks a suspect, Robert Rosado, on cocaine charges

SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks a Lee County suspect on drug charges.

The suspect, Robert Rosado, 22, is wanted out of Lee County for sale and possession of cocaine.

Rosado is connected to a two-month investigation by LCSO detectives that led to the arrest of at least five suspects in Fort Myers for drug possession and trafficking.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the below individual and wish to submit an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers over the phone at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), on its website or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

If your tip leads to his arrest, SWFL Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward.

