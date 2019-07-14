Shark bites 16-year-old girl off Florida beach

Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.

Nassau County Sheriff’s officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten.

The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.

No other details were released.

Author: Associated Press

