Naples teen will die without a bone marrow match. This event could change that.

A Naples teen, who has a rare condition that requires him to get a blood transfusion to stay alive, needs your help. With a swab of your cheek on Sunday, you could help save his life.

On Sunday, organizations will set up a testing event to find a bone marrow match for Dalton Sidener. He was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, which is a rare condition that develops as a result of bone marrow damage.

With a cheek swab, doctors can get the cells they need from a potential donor’s blood. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 60, in good health, can donate.

Dalton, 14 years old, relies on weekly blood transfusions to survive, as his family searches for a match for a bone marrow transplant. To save his life, they are asking the community for help.

“We’re really hoping everyone in the community can just come out and show their support,” said Lindsey Jacobs, the event organizer.

Organizers will set up inside Cornerstone Church, which is located on Immokalee Rd. in Naples, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (for more information visit the event website). If you miss the event on Sunday, there will be another one at Lani Kai later this month.

WINK News spoke with Dalton’s mother earlier this week, who said her son is holding onto hope.

“He’s scared,” said Grae Salerno, Dalton’s mother, “but we’re saying our prayers and hoping for a miracle.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora

