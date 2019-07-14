Motorcyclist killed in crash once saved a state trooper

The friend of a motorcyclist killed in a crash this weekend says he was an amazing person. He even saved a state trooper from a crash in 2018.

Florida Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Adam Lee Herring drove a motorcycle into the side of a pick-up truck that was making a left turn on U.S. 41 Saturday, killing Herring and truck passenger Rosalba Cortes Lorenzo.

Herring’s best friend, Anthony Cramer, spoke to us and said he let Herring borrow his motorcycle while his car needed repairs. Then, Herring’s boss asked Cramer if he knew where Herring was because he did not show up for work and then learned that his friend was killed in a crash.

“Just a great dude, genuine, kind,” Cramer said. “We always had laughs. He always helped me on the car. He would watch my dogs, that kind of thing.”

Cramer stressed the importance of safety, especially for motorcyclists on the road.

“Driving a motorcycle around here is dangerous,” Cramer said. “It’s not necessarily the way you drive. It’s the way other people drive because you know one moment you’re there, and the next moment there’s a motorcycle.”

We previously interviewed Herring last year. He was the hero in a story where he helped save a Florida Highway Patrol officer from a vehicle fire after two cars collided. At that time, Herring said it was a gut instinct of his to jump into action.

“I immediately pulled my van, blocking the lane of traffic,” Herring told us in 2018. “[The officer] does this everyday, and I didn’t know if he was safe or not, and I didn’t even think about any of that.”

According to state officials, there have been six motorcycle crashes in Lee County this year. There were a total of 17 in 2018.

The driver of the truck was originally reported to have critical injuries but his status was changed to minor.

The crash remains under investigation with no charges filed currently.

MORE: All victims named in motorcycle crash with truck in Lee County

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know