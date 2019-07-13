Woman helps Naples teen in need of bone marrow transplant

A kind individual stepped up to help a 14-year-old Naples boy in need of a bone marrow transplant since we first reported about him. With a simple swab of the cheek, scientists will be able to verify if someone is a match.

Dalton Salerno was diagnosed with aplastic anemia.

“This is a bone marrow failure, which they tell us needs a transplant,” said Grae Salerno, Dalton’s mother.

Because his condition is so rare, they have not found a donor yet.

“I’m trying to reach out to see if the public will help with that,” Grae said.

Lindsey Jacobs donated an organ to one of her children a while back.

“It’s the worst feeling a parent could have, so that’s why I was so compelled to help,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs called the Gift of Life Marrow Registry to set up a testing event in Naples at Cornerstone Church on Immokalee Road.

“Hopefully we can find a match and help him,” Jacobs said.

The swab event for Dalton is set for 9 a.m. Sunday at the church. It goes until 5 p.m. And anyone is welcomes to get swabbed. For more information visit the event website.

Doctors can get the cells they need from a potential donor’s blood. Donation costs are typically covered by insurance, a gift Dalton’s mom said would be a miracle.

“Help this young man,” Dalton said. “Give him his life back.”

