Thief steals mangoes from homeowner’s tree in Fort Myers

A man in Fort Myers was shocked when he checked his surveillance camera and saw a thief in his backyard stealing mangoes from his tree.

“It’s kind of like the Grinch who stole Christmas, except this guy stole all my mangoes,” Mark Voto said.

Voto said the stranger stopped by his house earlier in this week and let themselves into his backyard and made off with almost all the fruit on his mango tree.

Voto said he wold have shared mangoes with the stranger had they asked, but Voto is also worried about what the thief might do next.

“That’s the scary part,” Voto said. “So today it’s mangoes, what’s tomorrow? If this guy thinks it’s OK to drive around, look in people’s doors and windows, and decide to just take whatever he likes, what’s next?”

Voto said he filed a police report and hopes someone can track the stranger down.

Anyone caught stealing from a fruit tree could face theft charges.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

