Swab for Dalton event searches for Naples teen bone marrow transplant match
A Naples teen relies on weekly blood transfusions to survive and faces certain death unless a match is found for a bone marrow transplant. One woman stepped up to find that match with an event on Sunday.
Dalton Sidener was diagnosed with aplastic anemia.
“This is a bone marrow failure, which they tell us needs a transplant,” said Grae Salerno, Dalton’s mother.
Dalton, 14 years old, has a rare condition, making finding a donor difficult. His mother is reaching out to the public to increase the odds of finding a donor before it is too late.
Lindsey Jacobs, who donated an organ to one of her children a while back, said she understands the pain Grae is feeling.
“It’s the worst feeling a parent could have,” Lindsey said, “so that’s why I was so compelled to help.”
Lindsey called the Gift of Life Marrow Registry to set up a testing event in Naples. Swab for Dalton will be held at Cornerstone Church on Immokalee Rd.
“Hopefully we can find a match and help him,” Jacobs said.
The Swab for Dalton event starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday and will go on until 5 p.m. Anyone is welcomes to get swabbed (for more information visit the event website).
Doctors can get the cells they need from a potential donor’s blood. Donation costs are typically covered by insurance, a gift Dalton’s mom said would be a miracle.
“Help this young man,” Lindsey said. “Give him his life back.”