Swab for Dalton event searches for Naples teen bone marrow transplant match

A Naples teen relies on weekly blood transfusions to survive and faces certain death unless a match is found for a bone marrow transplant. One woman stepped up to find that match with an event on Sunday.

Dalton Sidener was diagnosed with aplastic anemia.

“This is a bone marrow failure, which they tell us needs a transplant,” said Grae Salerno, Dalton’s mother.

Dalton, 14 years old, has a rare condition, making finding a donor difficult. His mother is reaching out to the public to increase the odds of finding a donor before it is too late.

Lindsey Jacobs, who donated an organ to one of her children a while back, said she understands the pain Grae is feeling.

“It’s the worst feeling a parent could have,” Lindsey said, “so that’s why I was so compelled to help.”

Lindsey called the Gift of Life Marrow Registry to set up a testing event in Naples. Swab for Dalton will be held at Cornerstone Church on Immokalee Rd.

“Hopefully we can find a match and help him,” Jacobs said.

The Swab for Dalton event starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday and will go on until 5 p.m. Anyone is welcomes to get swabbed (for more information visit the event website).

Doctors can get the cells they need from a potential donor’s blood. Donation costs are typically covered by insurance, a gift Dalton’s mom said would be a miracle.

“Help this young man,” Lindsey said. “Give him his life back.”

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

