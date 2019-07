Sarasota man wants help to reunite wedding ring with owner

A Sarasota man hopes the public can help him reunite a wedding ring with its owner.

Mark DesErmia posted a picture of the ring he found using his metal detector in the water on Longboat Key. He said the ring is engraved with the date 12-25-55.

Anyone with information that can help DesErmia return the ring to its owner can contact him directly on his Facebook page.

Writer: WINK News

