Recall of PF Chang’s home menu meals

Check your freezers – a recall is issued for PF Chang’s home menu meals.

The recall includes frozen bags of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued the recall for misbranding of an undeclared allergen. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Over 2 million are recalled with best by dates of Sept. 26, 2019, through April 5, 2020. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact 1-800-860-3498.

For more information on the recall, visit the USDA’s website.

