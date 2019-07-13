Pedestrian critically injured in crash with Jeep in Charlotte County

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Gulf Cove, Charlotte County early Saturday morning.

According to FHP, Jess Solomon, 20, of Englewood was critically injured around 4 a.m. when he was hit by a Jeep along David Boulevard at the intersection with Cooper Terrace west of El Jobean Bridge.

The driver of the Jeep was traveling west on David Blvd. toward Cooper Terr. And Solomon was walking east on in the westbound lane of David Blvd. toward the oncoming Jeep.

The driver and Solomon both saw each other. The driver swerved to their left and Solomon moved to his right when the collision happened, and Solomon was hit by the front of the Jeep.

Solomon was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital to treat critical injures.

There are no charges pending currently, as the crash is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

