2 dead, 1 injured in Fort Myers fatal crash

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash with two victims confirmed dead and one in critical condition in Lee County Saturday.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on S Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Michael G. Rippe Parkway around noon.

A motorcycle and a pick-up truck were involved in the crash. FHP confirms the motorcyclist and the passenger in the truck died in the crash. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to FHP, the scene is clear.

