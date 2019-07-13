Bonita Springs social worker helping the homeless, provides service

One Bonita Springs social worker wanted to better provide for people in Southwest Florida experiencing homelessness, poverty and other struggles.

Jessica Goodall of Eva’s Closet is helping transform thousand of lives. She set up a warehouse in Estero in 2016 after spending 11 years as a social worker.

Gently-used items donated to her warehouse go home with those who may not be able to afford them.

Goodall is hosting an event called “Backpacks and Brews” noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Momentum Brewhouse in Bonita Springs, where people can help her give back.

Guests who bring supplies or gift cards to the bar will get free drinks and more.

