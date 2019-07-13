Barry makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana and weakened to a tropical storm on Saturday. The storm, previously a Category 1 hurricane, brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the Gulf Coast and knocked out power for tens of thousands in the region.

Hurricane Barry: Facts

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Intracoastal City on Saturday afternoon. It weakened to a tropical storm shortly after.

Barry could bring “dangerous, life-threatening flooding” with more than 20 inches of rainfall in Louisiana and Mississippi.

70,000 people are without power: 67,000 in Louisiana and 3,000 in Mississippi.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued at least 12 people amid floodwaters in Louisiana.

The Humane Society of the United States flew more than 120 dogs and cats to safety before Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The nonprofit said all of the animals are up for adoption.

The animals were rescued mostly from St. Landry Animal Care and Control and St. Martin Animal Shelter on Friday, the organization said in a blog post. The shelters are both located near Lafayette — in the path of the storm — and house many of their animals outdoors, making rescue efforts crucial.

The Humane Society said it transported the animals to Virginia to be distributed among various shelter and rescue organizations.

Read more on the operation here.

— Sophie Lewis

Barry weakens to tropical storm

Barry weakened to a tropical storm Saturday and made landfall on the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving at 6 mph.

Barry, once a Category 1 hurricane, was located 5 miles northeast of Intracoastal City and about 30 miles south-southwest of Lafayette, the hurricane center said.

​”We’re not out of the woods yet”

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell urged residents to remain vigilant as the hurricane approached the Louisiana coast. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” she said in a news conference Saturday.

“The primary risk continues to remain heavy rains for the city of New Orleans,” she added.

​Water overtopping levee in Plaquemines Parish

Emergency officials said rising water is overtopping a levee in Plaquemines Parish, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reported. First responders were battling rising water at a back levee system that protects some parts of Plaquemines Parish from coastal flooding.

Crews witnessed overtopping along the back levee system that protects the Myrtle Grove and Pointe Celeste early Saturday, local security director Patrick Harvey said.

“Hopefully the overtopping does not cause a breach,” Harvey said. “If so, we will continue to fight that battle, trying to protect Highway 23 if we need to evacuate any other residents from the southern part of the parish.”

Barry strengthens into a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center said Barry strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday morning. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The storm, which is located 40 miles south of Lafayette, is moving northwest at 6 mph.

​Coast Guard rescues 12 people amid floodwaters

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 12 people amid floodwaters in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, the military branch said in a statement Saturday. They responded to the residential area after a 4:30 a.m. distress call.

Coast Guard officials arrived at the scene with a small boat and helicopter. An aircrew hoisted four people and their cat and transported them to a nearby port.

“Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues continues to diminish as the storm approaches landfall and may be non-existent at the height of the storm,” the military branch warned in a statement.

Coast Guard is in the process of rescuing 12 people from Isle De Jean Charles Island. They just landed two helicopters at the Houma Airport and six people got off, we believe were rescued. From here, they’ll take them to the Houma Municipal Auditorium (evacuation shelter). @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/YVF0XlhiAE — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) July 13, 2019

For further updates to the CBS story, click here.

MORE:

Author: JUSTIN CARISSIMO/ CBS News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know