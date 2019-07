Army corps of engineers admits toxic algae released from Lake O

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District admits it knew about toxic algae found in Lake Okeechobee releases Friday.

“Our water shouldn’t be polluted,” Lyn Sisti-Sommer said. “The fish shouldn’t be killed, but our basic health should not be in danger.”

WATCH the video above for the fully story by WINK News Reporter Gina Tomlinson.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know