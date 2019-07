Sheriff’s office investigating death in Golden Gate Estates

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Golden Gate Estates Friday.

The report of a dead body was received by CCSO around 12:30 p.m. The scene is along the 2400 block of 20th Avenue Northeast, west of Everglades Boulevard N and south of Randall Boulevard.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know