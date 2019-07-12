Red snapper fishermen happy with water quality to end season

There are just hours left until red snapper season comes to an end in Southwest Florida. This time last year, red tide devastated our coast, washing up tons of dead fish along beaches.

The water is looking much better Friday, and fishermen say business is improving.

WATCH the the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Brea Hollingsworth, who is told there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



