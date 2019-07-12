Neighbors say ICE agents knocking on doors in Immokalee

Fear is developing within communities of Collier County, as neighbors say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents knocked on doors Friday morning in search of undocumented immigrants in Immokalee.

ICE officials could not confirm their agents’ locations for safety reasons, but people described to us what they saw and heard.

“I saw on social media and the news that they were going to come Sunday,” Diaz said. “So when they got here, we didn’t expect it. We were real scared.”

Diaz, who asked us not to reveal his full name, said ICE agents knocked on his door Friday, as he was getting ready for work. The agents weren’t looking for him, but someone he said does not live at his home. And it wasn’t the first time.

“They were saying open the door,” Diaz said. “We stayed quiet. They were here for like 10 minutes and left. Last week they were here at like five in the morning, and they surrounded the house. And they did the same thing they were knocking on the doors and windows.”

Neighbors told us everyone is on edge — not knowing if ICE is coming for someone they know and love.

“My son, the oldest one, went to work; then, he text me, ‘Dad, immigration just came to Immokalee,” said Rumaldo Garcia from Guatemala. “He told me, ‘Be careful; don’t go out, and I was scared.’ I felt like I couldn’t even go to the store.”

We reached out to ICE, and a spokesperson told us the federal agency prioritizes the arrest and removal of people who threaten border security.

“We just continue forward, but really we just pray to God,” Diaz said. “Because we’re not criminals. We’re not delinquents. We don’t do anything. We just came to find a better life with our family.”

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

