Men on the run after Lehigh Acres armed home invasion

A group of men are on the run after they posed as police and held up a couple at gunpoint in their home and demanded money

On Thursday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an armed home invasion in Lehigh Acres.

According the LCSO report, a deputy was dispatched to a home on Curtis Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. A married couple said they woke up to armed men in their bedroom with guns pointed at them, demanding money.

“Why are times so bad that people have to resort to such measures?” neighbor Douglas Scott said.

Many neighbors said the new information has them going to bed scared.

“It’s disturbing,” Scott said. “Keep it away from my house. Don’t keep it away from my house, suffer the consequences.”

The couple told deputies they were ordered to stay on the ground during the encounter and they did not know the men personally. They believe it was somewhere between two to five men who invaded their home.

The report doesn’t mention if anyone was hurt.

The home invasion remains an active investigation.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know