Man accused of stealing from bank account in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department wants the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing money from a victim’s bank account back in June.

The victim reported $300 of a $900 deposit stolen after they left their debit card in the ATM at a Wells Fargo branch on Del Prado Boulevard S.

According to CCPD, when the victim realized they left their card in the machine, they went back to it and witnessed a Silver F-150 pulling out the bank parking lot in a hurry. The victim tried to get the man to stop but was unable to, suspecting the driver of the Ford had access to their card.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 239-574-3223.

Writer: WINK News

