Lee County detectives make arrests in narcotics bust, more wanted

Lee County Sheriff’s Office completed a two-month long investigation and arrested five suspects at two locations in narcotics busts in Fort Myers Friday.

Investigators used a search warrant to enter a home along the 2900 block of Powell Street after a suspect sold an undercover detective fentanyl.

According to the LCSO blog post, investigators found 12.93 grams of fentanyl, 26.34 grams of cocaine, 42.08 grams of oxycodone and a gram of Xanax at the home.

Suspects arrested:

Rausheen Armstrong, 21, for Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking in Oxycodone, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Cocaine

Investigators also used a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Prospect Avenue in Fort Myers after suspects sold undercover detectives illegal drugs.

LCSO found two stolen guns, 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 24.8 grams of cocaine, 132.4 grams of marijuana, 24.7 grams of a controlled substance, 1.7 grams oxycodone and more than $2,500 in cash at the home.

Suspects arrested:

Marquiese Bates, 24, for Sale and Possession of Cocaine

Derick Etienne, 24, for Sale and Possession of Cocaine

Najour Grimes, 22, for Sale and Possession of Cocaine

Dejour Grimes, 21, for Sale and Possession of Cocaine

Two suspects wanted in connection to narcotics raids are:

Renny Armstrong, 26, for Sale and Possession of Fentanyl and Trafficking in Fentanyl

Robert Rosado, 21, for Sale and Possession of Cocaine

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Armstrong and Rosado can call Southwest Florida Crime Stopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Tips may also be made online at the Crime Stopper website or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

