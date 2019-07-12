Family of 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run prepares for new trial

A dead teen’s family is not giving up

The family of 13-year-old Shayden Colvin went to court in Collier County Friday to listen in on the debate over evidence ahead of the second trial for Pedro Silva-Diaz, the driver accused of hitting and killing Shayden on his bicycle and driving away.

“We bring Jack; that’s Shayden’s pig,” said Niki Colvin, Shayden’s mother. “And we bring various pictures of Shayden. This is the one, today. It was from a field trip.”

It’s been almost two years since the 2017 crash that ended Shayden’s life at an intersection in East Naples.

“We are Shayden’s voice, and he would be there standing up there in whatever condition he was in if he could,” Niki said. “And he can’t, so that’s our job.”

The jury was unable to agree on a verdict during the deliberation period for Silva-Diaz’s first trial. Silva-Diaz’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case altogether, but that was not brought up in court.

Defense Attorney Lee Hollander believes state prosecutors withheld evidence, a video that could have swung the first trial in his client’s favor.

“There should be a penalty for what almost happened for what the state tried,” Hollander told WINK News on Tuesday.

We asked the Attorney Mara Marzano to respond to Hollander’s claims after court Friday.

“I’ve been doing this job for a very long time, and I would never ever, ever myself intentionally hide or fail to disclose anything good bad or indifferent,” Marzano said.

Shayden’s mother said she is confident in the prosecution and that she will see justice for her son.

“He was a bright light, and he was always happy,” Niki said. “And if you were in a bad mood, he would make sure he put you in a good one.”

The judge is scheduled to hold a hearing next month to consider the defense motion to dismiss the case. The judge made no rulings in court Friday on whether the jury will visit the crash scene or on a new testing of evidence.

The new trial is set for September

RELATED ARTICLES:

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know