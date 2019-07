Dr. Bart Rossi talks about R. Kelly new arrest

Singer R. Kelly was arrested on new federal sex crime charges. This is the second arrest for similar charges in the last year.

This arrest also comes after additional charges of sex trafficking against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi talks about these types of perpetrators.

Producer: Adrianna Cole

