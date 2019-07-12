1 injured in Thursday shooting in San Carlos Park

Thursday night, a man was injured in a shooting in San Carlos Park.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Poplar Road. The man said he was in his bedroom when he heard a pop and realized his foot was bleeding.

Other neighbors were startled, and some said they heard as many as 10 shots fired.

“I just ran to the back door to make sure it was locked, closed all the blinds, everything,” neighbor Danielle Lord said. “And then we were just sitting there hoping the cops would pull up soon.”

There is no information on who may have fired the gunshots.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating.

Writer: WINK News

