WATCH: US Coast Guard storms semi-submersible boat carrying 16K pounds of cocaine

Watch as members of the U.S. Coast Guard jump on a semi-submersible vessel that was found to be carrying 16,000 pounds of cocaine.

This was a portion of the 39,000 total pounds that was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard of Central and South America.

If you don’t see the video above on your device, click HERE to watch it.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

