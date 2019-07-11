This Fort Myers man is there with relief when disaster strikes

One Fort Myers man goes the distance to inspire hope for communities in crisis, making an impact through the Salvation Army.

“I turned 80 last year,” Gary Heath said. “I’m getting a little creaky, but these are things I can do.”

When disaster strikes, Heath hops in his truck to bring support to the community experiencing an emergency. He knows that it is hard to fathom what the disaster area is like until going there to see what the people are battling.

Heath volunteers to drive the Salvation Army Canteen, sometimes hundreds of miles from Fort Myers. That includes during Hurricane Florence when he drove to North Carolina. The truck turns into a mobile feeding kitchen for the people in need.

“In 2012, when the tornadoes went through Tuscaloosa and we drove up there and we were stationed at certain area and we distributed food,” Heath said. “That is what makes it really worthwhile.

“That’s where you it gets right here,” said Heath, as he bangs on his chest, “and makes you glad that you did it.”

Heath is giving his time, inspiring people and providing them with relief when they need it most.

“Really makes you feel good,” Heath said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

