Person uses an airsoft gun to rid the neighborhood of Muscovy ducks

How do you get rid of a pesky bird?

Muscovy ducks are making their territory in the Parker Lakes Community in south Fort Myers.

Now, someone is using an airsoft gun to get rid of them. At least one neighbor is not on board with this strategy.

Watch the story above.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know