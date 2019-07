Collier deputy patrol car involved in crash in Golden Gate

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Collier deputy patrol car in Golden Gate Thursday.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash involves one of its deputy patrol cars.

The crash is along the 5200 block of Green Boulevard at the intersection with Hemingway Lane.

There is a roadblock in the westbound lanes of Green Blvd.

Writer: WINK News

