NHC: Hurricane Barry expected to form in Gulf of Mexico on Thursday

Published: July 11, 2019 7:46 AM EDT
Updated: July 11, 2019 8:00 AM EDT

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is expected to form later today over the northern Gulf of Mexico and conditions appear favorable for the storm system to form into Hurricane Barry.

As of Thursday morning, a hurricane watch is in full effect for much of Louisiana coast and additional tropical storm or hurricane watches and warnings could be required.

NHC says the slow movement of this system will result in a long duration of heavy rainfall threat along the central Gulf Coast and inland through the lower Mississippi Valley through the weekend and potentially into next week.

