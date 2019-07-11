Man arrested for stealing car, carrying gun illegally in Cape Coral

On Wednesday, Cape Coral Police Department arrested Jonluc Maynor, 20, after a traffic stop led to discovery of a stolen car as well as weapons violations.

According to the CCPD blog post, an officer on patrol noticed a gray Lexus next to them in traffic along the 1500 block of NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The Lexus wouldn’t pass the officer’s car for a stretch. At the 1000 block of NE Pine Island Road the Lexus passed the officer. The officer ran the license plate and learned the car was stolen out of Collier County.

The officer waited for back up and then stopped the Lexus and approached Maynor in the driver’s seat along with a passenger also in the car. Police confirmed the car was stolen and also found two guns in the car.

Maynor was arrested for Carrying A Concealed Firearm Without Permit, Driving On A Suspended License and for a Collier County warrant for Failure To Appear On Petit Theft charges.

CCPD detectives are also in contact with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, with possible Grand Theft Auto and Theft Of Firearm charges pending.

Maynor is in Lee County Jail on $13,500 bond.

Writer: WINK News

