Identity Unknown: Man wanted for stealing truck in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to a truck stolen from a 7-Eleven on Delaware Road in Lehigh Acres back in June.

According to LCSO’s Facebook post, the person was recorded on surveillance wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information can call LCSO at 239-477-1000 or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at the Crime Stoppers website or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Additionally, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office app is also available for download, and reports directly to Crime Stoppers can be made with it.

