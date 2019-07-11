Grades are in for all SWFL school districts

Grades are in for all Southwest Florida schools and school districts.

All six school districts in Southwest Florida are sitting at a C or better Thursday.

Charlotte County was given a B for the 2018-19 school year. Of their 20 schools, seven of those were awarded an A with five others dropping in school grade.

The biggest district, Lee County was also given a B. Not including charters, 60% of Lee County schools earned an A or B. Nine schools in the county are at a lower grade than last year.

In an email to us, Dr. Greg Adkins, School District of Lee County superintendent, praised the results and the work of teachers and staff over the past school year.

Collier County received the highest marks with the district getting an A — one of only 36% of school districts in the state. Superintendent Kamela Patton highlighted the A rating for Everglades City School, which is the first A the school has received.

However, Collier is also home to three D schools currently. But Patton said the district wasn’t necessarily surprised by those ratings.

“Village Oaks [Elementary School] will qualify for additional funding from the state,” Patton said. “Changed principal. She’s coming from our school that performs the highest.”

Patton also said the district has provided additional staffing to the schools that received D ratings with summer planning coming to those schools.

DeSoto County and Glades County school districts both received D ratings, and Hendry County earned a C.

For full details on Florida Department of Education’s report, see the Florida School Accountability Reports.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

