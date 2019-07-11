Fort Myers Police Dept. seizes drugs, stolen gun in arrest

A search warrant leads Fort Myers Police Dept. officers to the seizure of drugs, a stolen handgun and the arrest of a suspect Thursday morning.

The suspect, Tondrick Mack Jr., 34, faces charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Trafficking in MDMA, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of Probation.

The search warrant was served at the 2000 block of Douglas Ave. in Fort Myers. FMPD took 65.7 grams of MDMA, 23 grams of cocaine and a stolen Beretta 9mm as evidence from the residence.

Mack has been transported to Lee County Jail.

