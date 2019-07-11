FMPD searching for suspect seen punching a man on downtown security cam

Fort Myers Police Department says they are looking to identify a man seen on security video punching another man on Friday, May 24, 2019.

According to FMPD, the two men were arguing which led a physical altercation with the one victim fleeing the scene after being struck. FMPD is investigating the incident and are asking that witnesses or the male himself to step forward and volunteer any information that would assist the investigation.

If anyone can identify the individual, please contact Detective Jose Gomez by calling (239) 321-8018 or emailing [email protected] Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

