Deputies investigating home invasion in Lehigh Acres

Deputies are investigating a home invasion in Lehigh Acres that happened over night.

The investigation is right off of SR 82 on Curtis Avenue South, where deputies have the house surrounded and crime scene tape up around the perimeter.

Deputies arrived before 3 a.m. and have spent the night collecting evidence.

On scene reporter says deputies have spoken with neighbors around the home, but nother details about the incident have been provided.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

