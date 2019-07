Back-to-school vaccinations

FORT MYERS, Fla. – There are just 32 more days until the new school year starts up and your children have to be up-to-date on their vaccinations before they head back to the classroom.

Dr. Nicole Bruno stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss what you need to do to keep your kis safe, healthy and school-ready.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Rachel Rothe

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know