Trucker threatens driver with a gun, FHP says

A Miami man was arrested after threatening another I-75 driver with a firearm in Charlotte County on Wednesday.

The suspect, Yoan Lopez-Pardo, 40, faces charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill and Improper Exhibition of Dangerous Weapons or Firearms.

Lopez-Pardo, driving a Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle on southbound I-75 at mile marker 143 in Lee County when Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over. FHP said in Charlotte County near mile marker 161, Lopez-Pardo displayed a firearm at another vehicle.

A criminal investigation found a Taurus Millennium 9mm in the truck, the FHP press release states. Lopez-Pardo was booked into Charlotte County Jail.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know