Truck carrying nearly 100 cattle overturns killing 37 on CR-833

Thirty-seven cattle died in a County Rd. 833 crash that tore up a commercial truck Wednesday morning.

Paul Sickle, 59, was driving a commercial motor vehicle hauling 95 cattle north on CR-833 around 11:50 a.m. As Sickle entered a curve on the roadway, the cattle shifted left, forcing the truck to lose control, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. The truck went into a ditch, then overturned onto the shoulder.

While Sickle did not have any injuries, 37 cattle died from the incident.

