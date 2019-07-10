Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Machiavelli Lane in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested Alonza Smith, 33, in connection to a July 6 shooting on the 4000 block of Machiavelli Lane.

Smith approached his ex-girlfriend with a firearm in the complexes parking lot in front of the apartment of Arthur Gallishaw.

Police say Gallishaw was shot at by Smith.

Gallishaw returned fire, wounding Smith who fled and was stopped in his car by FMPD officers.

Smith was treated at Lee Memorial Hospital for the bullet wound then taken into custody at the Lee County jail.

